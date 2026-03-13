Joshua John Gottshalk, 48, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 31, 2026. Born November 16, 1977, in Falls Church, VA. Josh was a man of immense strength, humor, and unwavering loyalty.

A proud veteran, Josh served with honor in both the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army. To Josh, being a Marine was a lifelong calling that defined his character and his fierce devotion to those he loved.

He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Gottshalk (Kirk); grandson, Bjorn; siblings, Linda Simpkins (James), Mary Spalding (Ronald), and Jacob Gottshalk (Rose); and his lifelong friend and brother, Michael Wood. And he was the unforgettable “funcle” to nieces and nephews: LindaLu, Isaiah, Hannah, Gabbie, Tristan, Dominic, Chase, Elliana, and Austin. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Linda Ann Scrivener.

Josh’s laughter and presence brought comfort to everyone he knew. He was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. Rest easy, Marine.

A celebration of is scheduled for April 25, 2026 from 16:00-20:00 at the VFW in California, Md, post 2632.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations via Venmo to assist with expenses. @Mary-Spalding-25.