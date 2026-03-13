Washington, D.C. Man Charged After Loaded Handgun Found During Dunkirk Traffic Stop

Corey Antonio Paul, 36, of Washington, D.C., is facing multiple firearm-related charges after deputies conducted a traffic stop in Dunkirk and allegedly discovered a loaded handgun and ammunition in his vehicle, according to court documents.

The charges include illegal possession of a regulated firearm, handgun on a person, handgun in a vehicle, possession of a firearm after a felony or violent crime conviction, loaded handgun in a vehicle, loaded handgun on a person, and illegal possession of ammunition.

According to charging documents filed in Calvert County District Court, the incident occurred on March 4, 2026, at Ward Road and Southern Maryland Boulevard in Dunkirk. A deputy with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported observing a maroon Nissan Maxima traveling about 72 miles per hour while patrolling near Southern Maryland Boulevard and Mt. Harmony Road.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop after the vehicle displayed a Wisconsin dealer plate that returned no registration information during a records check. The vehicle eventually stopped near Ward Road after taking what the deputy described as an unusually long time to pull over.

According to court documents, the driver was identified as Paul, who told the deputy he had just purchased the vehicle south of Dunkirk and was driving back to Washington, D.C. The deputy wrote that Paul appeared nervous and gave inconsistent information about where the vehicle had been purchased. When asked to call the seller, the individual reportedly told the deputy the vehicle had been sold earlier that day in Suitland, Maryland.

Due to what the deputy described as misleading information and the vehicle’s unregistered plate, Paul was asked to exit the car. While doing so, the deputy reported that Paul repeatedly reached toward his pockets and waistband despite being told to keep his hands on the vehicle.

During a pat-down, the deputy reported feeling a hard object near Paul’s waistband. Paul allegedly told the deputy he had an open container of Hennessy concealed in his pants. Investigators then conducted a search of the vehicle and reported finding a black Canik TP9SFX handgun loaded with 17 rounds inside a red and black backpack located on the rear passenger seat within arm’s reach of the driver.

According to the charging documents, the bag also contained paperwork and a hospital bag labeled with Paul’s name. While seated in the patrol vehicle, Paul allegedly stated, “that’s not mine,” and asked the deputy to “just let me go, you got the gun, just let me drive away.”

Investigators reported that Paul is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to prior convictions, including a crime of violence. Records checks also indicated that no regulated firearms were registered to him.

Paul was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. The firearm was recovered and placed into evidence, and the Maryland Gun Center was notified.

Court records show Paul was ordered held without bond following his initial appearance on March 5, 2026. A bail review hearing was held on March 6, 2026, and he remained held without bond. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for April 3, 2026, in the District Court for Calvert County.

