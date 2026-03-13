Man Charged With Theft and Assault Following Reported Shoplifting in Prince Frederick

Lavonte Lewis Grimes, 30, of Hyattsville, is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after an alleged theft and confrontation with deputies outside the Walmart in Prince Frederick, according to court documents. Grimes is charged with theft between $100 and $1,500, obstructing and hindering, and second-degree assault.

According to charging documents filed by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded on March 2, 2026, to a report of a theft at the Walmart on Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Dispatchers reported that a heavy-set male had stolen a phone from the store and ran outside.

A deputy observed a man matching the description walking northbound along Solomons Island Road near Main Street and approached him in a marked patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated. The man identified himself as Lavonte Grimes when asked by deputies.

According to the statement of probable cause, deputies asked Grimes about the phone and he produced a blue phone from his left pocket. A deputy also observed a bulge in Grimes’ right pocket consistent with another phone.

Deputies reported that when they attempted to investigate further, Grimes grabbed a phone from the hood of the patrol vehicle and ran. A deputy yelled for him to stop and deployed a Taser warning. According to the report, deputies caught up with him and attempted to place him in handcuffs while he continued moving his hands and resisting.

During the incident, deputies reported that Grimes pushed a deputy’s hand away when the officer attempted to grab his arm. He was eventually restrained and taken into custody.

Investigators later determined the phone was an Apple iPhone 13. The phone was returned to the store.

Following his arrest, deputies read Grimes his Miranda rights. According to court documents, he declined to make a statement.

Court records show Grimes initially appeared before a court commissioner and was ordered held without bond. A judge later released him on his own recognizance during a bail review hearing on March 3, 2026, with conditions that he not engage in criminal activity and not enter or be near the Walmart in Prince Frederick.

A trial scheduling hearing in the case is listed for May 12, 2026, in the District Court for Calvert County. Court records also show that a bench warrant was later issued on March 5, 2026, after a failure to comply with court requirements.

