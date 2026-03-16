Police in Calvert County Arrest Columbia Man for Felony Theft of Over $190,000 in Gold Bullion Scam

Jatin Talwar, 46, of Columbia, is facing felony charges of theft of $100,000 or more and theft scheme of $100,000 or more following a March 11, 2026 arrest in Dunkirk, according to court documents filed in the District Court for Calvert County. Talwar was arrested by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and is currently being held without bond. A bail review hearing was held March 12, 2026 before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins.

According to court records, deputies began investigating after an adult male victim reported being targeted in what investigators described as a tech-support scam involving large cash withdrawals and the purchase of gold bullion.

Charging documents state the victim told investigators he was using the Breitbart News website on February 26, 2026 when a pop-up appeared claiming to be from Apple Support. The message warned that his banking information had been compromised and provided a phone number to call.

When the victim called the number, he said he was connected to a person who claimed to represent Apple Support and was then transferred to another man who identified himself as “Andrew Katsaros.” According to the victim’s statement included in court documents, that caller said he was a “member of the Federal Trade Commission.”

Investigators wrote that the caller told the victim his computer had been hacked and that his bank accounts were at risk. According to the charging documents, the caller instructed the victim to withdraw $30,000 in cash from his bank account and send photographs of the money as proof.

The victim told investigators the caller said someone would pick up the money and instructed him to give the courier the password “Red911.”

Court documents state that later that day a man wearing a mask arrived in a white SUV and repeated the password. The victim then handed over the $30,000 in cash.

Investigators say the calls continued after that exchange. According to the affidavit, the person identifying himself as Andrew told the victim his financial accounts were still at risk and directed him to purchase gold bullion valued at $163,770.95.

The victim contacted Golden Eagle Coins in Laurel to arrange the purchase. According to court documents, employees at the business suspected the situation was a scam and warned the victim. Investigators wrote that employees advised the victim not to proceed and contacted the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives then worked with the victim and the business to conduct an undercover operation.

According to the charging documents, the victim was instructed by the caller to take photographs of the gold shipment once it arrived. The caller allegedly told the victim that “Undercover Agents” from the U.S. Treasury would retrieve the package.

Investigators say the caller repeatedly contacted the victim on March 10 and March 11, 2026 asking about the package delivery and directing him where to meet the courier.

The victim told deputies the caller initially suggested meeting locations outside Calvert County but later instructed him to meet on Southern Maryland Boulevard in Dunkirk.

According to court records, the caller provided another password for the exchange and told the victim the courier would say “Jack9988.”

Investigators arranged for the victim to meet the suspected courier while deputies conducted surveillance in the area.

Court documents state that on March 11, 2026 a white Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV arrived at the meeting location. The driver allegedly said “Jack9988,” which matched the password given to the victim during the phone calls.

According to investigators, the victim approached the vehicle and handed the package containing what the suspect believed to be gold bullion to the driver.

Deputies then conducted a felony traffic stop in the parking lot.

Investigators identified the driver as Talwar, who was described as the sole occupant of the vehicle. According to the charging documents, Talwar was taken into custody without incident.

The Mercedes-Benz SUV, identified as a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS, was later towed while deputies sought a search warrant.

According to investigators, the alleged fraud scheme ran from February 27, 2026 through March 11, 2026 and resulted in a total loss of $193,770.95, including the initial $30,000 cash pickup and the attempted gold bullion delivery.

Court documents state the suspects involved in the scheme included “both known and unknown co-conspirators.”

Talwar is charged with Theft: $100,000 Plus and Theft Scheme: $100,000 Plus, both felony offenses under Maryland law.

The case remains active in the District Court for Calvert County, and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.

