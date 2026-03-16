Three Baltimore Men of Arrested for Stealing Groceries From Giant In Prince Frederick During Overnight Cleaning Shift

Victor Ariel Bermudez-Ventura, 33, Enrique Elia Bermudez-Ventura, 31, and Yafred Santos-Jeronimo, 19, all of Baltimore, are each charged with theft of $100 to under $1,500 following an alleged shoplifting incident at Giant on Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick on March 11, 2026, according to court documents.

The arrests stem from an investigation conducted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office after deputies were called to the store during the early morning hours for a reported theft in progress.

According to charging documents, a deputy responded to the Giant store at approximately 3:14 a.m. on March 11, 2026. Store employees told the deputy that members of a floor cleaning crew inside the store were allegedly attempting to steal merchandise.

Court records state that loss prevention staff had previously encountered the same individuals during a July 2025 incident at another Giant location and that employees had reviewed surveillance footage from both March 10, 2026 and March 11, 2026.

The deputy wrote in the charging documents that store staff directed him to three individuals standing in the produce section of the store and identified them as Santos-Jeronimo, Enrique Elia Bermudez-Ventura, and Victor Ariel Bermudez-Ventura.

According to the deputy’s statement, “Loss prevention advised that the three individuals were part of the cleaning crew currently inside the store and had been observed on surveillance attempting to steal items.”

The deputy further stated that Enrique Elia Bermudez-Ventura and Santos-Jeronimo did not speak English. Victor Ariel Bermudez-Ventura was questioned about the allegations.

According to the charging documents, Victor Ariel Bermudez-Ventura initially declined to provide information but later admitted that the group had taken items from the store on both March 10, 2026 and March 11, 2026.

The deputy wrote that Victor Ariel Bermudez-Ventura stated they had taken items during the previous night and again during the early morning hours on March 11.

Store staff then showed the deputy a shopping cart containing a black trash bag and a black backpack filled with grocery items. The merchandise was removed and inventoried by store personnel.

According to the charging documents, store employees inventoried the items recovered from the shopping cart, trash bag, and backpack, placing the total value of the merchandise at $145.99. The items included nine limes valued at $35.91, four avocados valued at $23.96, two carrots valued at $4.98, two packages of celery valued at $9.98, minced garlic valued at $4.99, two containers of minced ginger valued at $4.99 and $2.99, pesto valued at $4.99, three five-bulb packs of garlic valued at $11.97, red cabbage valued at $6.39, two green cabbages valued at $5.84, two iceberg lettuce heads valued at $5.98, a watermelon valued at $12.58, approximately 2.535 pounds of tomatoes valued at $5.77, an aloe drink valued at $2.29, a bag of Doritos valued at $2.49, and a Coca-Cola valued at $2.89.

According to the statement of charges, the total value of the merchandise was $182.30.

The documents state that most of the items were returned to the store. However, several food items had already been opened and consumed.

The deputy wrote that “all items were returned to the store with the exception of opened food items including aloe drinks, watermelon, and Doritos.”

Investigators also reviewed store surveillance footage as part of the investigation.

According to the charging documents, video from March 11, 2026 allegedly shows Enrique Elia Bermudez-Ventura removing a large black trash bag from a backpack and placing multiple food items into it while inside the store.

The deputy stated that Santos-Jeronimo appeared to act as a lookout while the items were being placed into the bag.

The documents further allege that Santos-Jeronimo was also seen opening food items and eating them without paying.

Surveillance footage from the previous day, March 10, 2026, allegedly showed Victor Ariel Bermudez-Ventura and Enrique Elia Bermudez-Ventura placing merchandise from store shelves into a large trash can located in the health and beauty aisle.

According to the charging documents, those items had not yet been fully identified by store personnel.

The deputy wrote that all three individuals were visible in surveillance footage on both March 10 and March 11.

The statement of probable cause says the suspects were allegedly “working in collective effort” to take merchandise from the store.

The documents further state that “no money was exchanged for the items taken on March 10, 2026 and no money was exchanged for the items opened or concealed on March 11, 2026.”

All three men were placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

Court records show each defendant was charged with one count of theft of $100 to under $1,500, a misdemeanor offense under Maryland law.

District Court records indicate the cases were filed March 11, 2026 in the District Court for Calvert County.

Each defendant was released after posting a $2,500 unsecured personal bond.

