Lexington Park Man Gets Jail Time, Probation in Animal Cruelty Case

Darius Paul Chew, 22, of Lexington Park, pleaded guilty in St. Mary’s County Circuit Court to two counts of animal cruelty and one count of failing to provide necessary care for an animal in a case that began with his August 2025 arrest and later moved from District Court to Circuit Court. Court records show the case was first filed in District Court on August 27, 2025, then transferred to Circuit Court on September 8, 2025.

According to charging documents, Chew was initially charged with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of animal cruelty after the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office investigated reported abuse involving a medium pit bull dog at Liberty Street in Lexington Park. The court paperwork says a deputy responded on August 27, 2025, after Animal Control Officer John Miedzinski received video footage from the property manager at Lexington Village Apartments.

According to the statement of probable cause, the surveillance video from August 21, 2025, showed Chew chasing the dog through the apartment complex area, kicking the dog after it cowered, striking the dog on the back, carrying the dog by the neck, and later lifting the dog into the air and slamming her onto a concrete sidewalk. The document also states the dog appeared stunned for a brief moment before Chew picked her up again.

The charging papers also include statements attributed to the property manager. According to court documents, the property manager “positively identified the defendant as the sole occupant” of the apartment and “also stated the defendant only has the one dog pictured in the video footage, according to the lease.” The records further say deputies confirmed Chew’s identity using a Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration photograph before arresting him and transporting him to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

District Court records show Chew received a $1,500 unsecured personal bond on August 27, 2025. The District Court case was later forwarded to Circuit Court.

Circuit Court records show Chew pleaded guilty on February 27, 2026, to three misdemeanor counts: animal cruelty, animal cruelty, and animal cruel fail: provide. Judge Amy Lorenzini imposed 90 days in jail on the first animal cruelty count and another 90 days in jail on the second animal cruelty count, to be served consecutively. On the third count, the judge imposed 90 days but suspended that sentence in full and placed Chew on three years of supervised probation. The case is now listed as closed.

