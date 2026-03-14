One Flown to Trauma Center After T-Bone Collision in Mechanicsville

On Saturday, March 14, 2026, at approximately 4:32 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the intersection of Point Lookout Road and Morganza Turner Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in a T-bone style collision with no entrapment, and both drivers having injuries.

The operator of the pickup truck was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

EMS requested a helicopter to land nearby for the second patient due to their injuries and for precautionary reasons.

Due to Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 already on a mission and landing in Mechanicsville, Trooper 2 responded and landed nearby.

The 22-year-old female was transported by Trooper 2 to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision.



All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department – Click here to join their department.

After many motor vehicle collisions, including serious and fatal crashes, many have called for a traffic signal at the intersection. The most recent update comes just two days ago on March 12th, 2026.

“Commissioner Mike Alderson Jr. released the following update regarding Rt 242/Rt 5 follow up.

I received a little bit of an update regarding the APPROVED signal for the Rt 242 / Rt 5 intersection in Morganza, and it is disappointing to say the least.

From the email I received, “The signalization project is still in the works. It is currently still in design but heading towards the last stages of that process.”

This is a project that was started from a request that was submitted in late 2023. We are one year and 6 days from receiving notification that the project had been approved and that MDOT was “getting ready to get ready” to design the light. In September 2025, we were told that the design stages were in progress.

Here we are, March 2026, the design process is still not finished, AND the completion date cannot be determined because they cannot determine a start date. But they have a design to eliminate one lane of traffic on RT 235 in California, done in record time.

In our 3/17 meeting, we will have an updated letter to send to MDOT for our transportation needs that includes this project.”