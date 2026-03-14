One Transported to Trauma Center After T-Bone Collision in Lexington Park

On Saturday, March 14, 2026, at approximately 5:10 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the intersection of Pegg Road and Lexington Drive in Great Mills, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in a T-bone style collision with the operator of the Toyota sedan trapped, and three patients for evaluation.

Firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Station 3 and 9 responded with 13 personnel and extricated the patient in under 15 minutes.

One patient was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A second patient was evaluated to be transported to an area trauma center, however, they refused and were transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

The third patient was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision, preliminary investigation placed the Toyota at fault.

