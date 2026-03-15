Three Transported to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision in Waldorf

On Saturday, March 14, 2026, at approximately 9:55 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the intersection of Crain Highway and Smallwood Drive in Waldorf, for the motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find no entrapment, one vehicle into a pole and three patients for evaluation.

EMS requested a helicopter to land nearby for a 42-year-old male.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the male to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center

A second patient, a 20-year-old female, was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. A third patient, a 68-year-old female, was also transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision.