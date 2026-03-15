Cobb Island Volunteer Fire & EMS Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Life Member Sam Bowling

The Cobb Island Volunteer Fire & EMS Department Inc, & Cobb Island Auxiliary, regretfully announces the passing of Past President and Life Member Sam Bowling

Sam passed away peacefully on the morning of March 14, 2026, at the Harmony House on Rt 228.

Sam dedicated his life to the Fire and EMS service within our department, Charles County VFA, and Charles County Board of Fire Rescue for 70 plus years while holding many titles and receiving many recognitions.

Please keep Sam and his family, and his Fire & EMS & Auxiliary family in your thoughts and prayers.

Additional information regarding Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming.

