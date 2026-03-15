PGPD Officer & Two Former Officers Charged With Misconduct in Office and Conspiracy to Commit Misconduct

The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office charged one current and two former Prince George’s County police officers.

Corporal Timothy Green is charged with two counts of misconduct in office and one count of conspiracy to commit misconduct.

Former officer Sierra Alston is charged with one count of misconduct in office and three counts of conspiracy to commit misconduct.

Former officer Gerald Briscoe is charged with four counts of misconduct in office and one count of conspiracy to commit misconduct.

Alston and Briscoe joined the PGPD in 2023. Alston was initially suspended in October of 2024. Briscoe was suspended in March of 2025. Green was suspended in June of 2025.

Alston separated from the agency in December 2025. Briscoe separated from the department in February 2026. Green joined the agency in 2015. He is currently on military leave.