Plan Your Next Calvert County Adventure with the 2026 Visitors Guide

Plan your next adventure in Calvert County and pick up your copy or download the 2026 Visitors Guide.

This guide is designed for residents and visitors alike, listing information on shopping, restaurants and attractions like Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center, Calvert Marine Museum, Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum and many other places of interest that make Calvert County a special destination.

The guide features itineraries including restaurants, museums, golf courses, antique stores, accommodations and hiking trails, as well as a listing of major events throughout the year. Whether you come to hunt for fossilized shark teeth or sail the scenic Chesapeake Bay, discover amazing adventures and unspoiled beauty in Calvert County.

“We are delighted to present the latest version of the Calvert County Visitors Guide to residents and visitors,” said Economic Development Director Julie Oberg. “This one-stop guide features everything one needs to plan an adventure in Calvert County this year. Find information on the county’s unique and diverse attractions, cozy accommodations, a variety of restaurants, small shops, water activities, breweries, wineries, parks, events and much more.”

Visit www.VisitCalvert.com/Brochure to see the 2026 Visitors Guide. For free copies of the guide or for more information on county attractions and events, contact the Department of Economic Development at 410-535-4583 or email [email protected].

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay connected with Calvert County Government through the mobile app, newsletters, social media and more at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/StayInformed.