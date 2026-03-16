Fire Marshal Investigating Structure Fire in Waldorf, No Injuries Reported

On Friday, March 13, 2026, at approximately 11:55 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to the 12100 block of Ell Lane in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

Callers reported heavy smoke in the area with something on fire.

While investigating, firefighters located a large fire in the woods and began investigating.

Firefighters found a single family home located in the 11800 block of Patchwork Place with fire showing.

Due to the secluded area at which the home was located, first arriving units had to lay out over 800 feet to access the residence.

Crews operated for approximately 3 hours.

No injuries were reported, all searches of the residence provided negative results.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

