Police Say Prince Frederick Man Violated Protective Order and Carried Loaded Handgun to Apartment in Calvert County

Chicago Alexander Garner, 31, of Prince Frederick, was arrested March 1, 2026, after deputies responded to a report that he was violating a court-issued protective order and allegedly found a loaded handgun in his possession, according to court documents. Garner is charged with loaded handgun on person, handgun on person, possession of a firearm after a felony or violent conviction, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and violating a protective order.

According to a statement of probable cause filed by a deputy with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy arrived at a residence in Prince Frederick at approximately 1:38 p.m. on March 1, 2026, “for the report of a violation of protective order.” When the deputy arrived, the officer wrote that they located Garner “sitting on the stairs right next to the door of Apt 224.”

The deputy stated that Garner had previously been served with an interim protective order on February 27, 2026, at 9:01 a.m. The order was granted and signed by Commissioner James Verrier and remained valid through March 2, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. According to the charging documents, the order included several restrictions involving an adult female victim. The order stated that the respondent “SHALL NOT abuse or threaten to abuse” the adult female victim, “SHALL NOT contact, attempt to contact, or harass (in person, by telephone, in writing, or by any other means)” the adult female victim, and “SHALL NOT enter the residence” of the adult female victim at Alton Court or “wherever the person eligible for relief resides.” The order also specified that the residence restriction includes “yard, grounds, outbuildings, and common areas surrounding the dwelling.”

Court documents further state that the protective order required Garner to leave the residence immediately, with “temporary use and possession of the home” awarded to the adult female victim.

The deputy wrote that Garner was in violation of the protective order because he was located “on the stairs right next to the apartment door which is the common area surrounding the dwelling.” According to the report, another deputy informed Garner that he was under arrest and placed him in custody.

The charging documents state that while deputies were handcuffing Garner, the adult female victim exited the apartment and attempted to speak with deputies. The report states that Garner “began yelling at [the adult female victim] in our presence which is violation of order by contacting [the adult female victim].”

Garner was then removed from the premises and escorted to a patrol vehicle. Deputies reported that he was searched incident to arrest. During the search, the deputy wrote that a Sig Sauer P229 .40 caliber handgun was located in Garner’s right jacket pocket. The officer reported removing the firearm and making it safe by clearing the chamber, which contained “one .40 caliber round.” Deputies noted there was no magazine inserted in the handgun and no magazine was located on Garner’s person.

According to the report, deputies conducted a wanted check for the firearm and the results were negative. The charging documents state that the handgun “did not come back as registered.” Authorities also reported that Garner did not possess a Maryland handgun permit.

The deputy further stated that Garner is prohibited multiple times from possessing firearms due to previous convictions. Court documents list the following convictions: burglary in the fourth degree on December 18, 2015; conspiracy to commit robbery on October 25, 2021; second-degree assault on September 1, 2022; and handgun in a vehicle on March 10, 2023.

According to the report, another deputy spoke with the adult female victim during the incident. The deputy wrote that the victim provided the following statement: “I then made contact with [the adult female victim], who stated that Garner had been inside the residence earlier. She advised that once he exited the apartment, she locked the door behind him and contacted 911.”

Based on that information, deputies reported that Garner was also in violation of the protective order by entering the residence prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

Garner was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and formally charged. Investigators noted that Garner was identified through a previous booking photograph and through prior encounters with the arresting deputy. The deputy also reported that a body-worn camera was active during the investigation.

Court records show Garner was ordered held without bond following his arrest. He later appeared for a bail review hearing, and court records indicate he remains held without bond pending further proceedings. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for April 1, 2026, in the District Court for Calvert County.

