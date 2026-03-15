La Plata Man Charged With Drug Distribution After Traffic Stop on Crain Highway

Larry Renae Swann, 43, of La Plata, is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and making a false statement to a peace officer following a traffic stop in La Plata on March 3, 2026, according to court documents.

According to charging documents, an officer with the La Plata Police Department was on patrol at about 9:01 p.m. when a white Ford Focus was observed traveling on Crain Highway toward Hawthorne Road. The officer reported that when the driver applied the brakes, the two outer brake lights illuminated but the center brake light did not. A traffic stop was then conducted as the vehicle pulled into the CVS entrance on Crain Highway in La Plata.

The officer stated he recognized the driver as Swann from prior police contact. According to the statement of probable cause, another officer attempted to obtain the driver’s name while speaking with passengers in the vehicle. Swann allegedly provided a false name and date of birth to officers. The officer reported that he knew the information was false and requested a warrant check through dispatch, which confirmed Swann had outstanding warrants in Charles County and Prince George’s County.

Court documents state that Swann was taken into custody and searched. Officers reported finding a small bag of white powder in the coin pocket of his pants. According to the charging document, Swann told officers the substance was “down” and said it was most likely heroin or fentanyl.

Police also reported locating foil with brown residue and a metal container with white residue. A search of a jacket in the driver’s seat allegedly revealed a larger bag containing a mixture of white powder and rocky material suspected to be crack cocaine. Officers wrote that the quantity appeared larger than what is typically associated with personal use.

Investigators also reported finding a paper bank sleeve containing $1,052 in U.S. currency along with what officers described as a “push rod,” which they stated is commonly used with smoking devices to position crack cocaine and filter material. A camouflage backpack inside the vehicle allegedly contained a scale with white residue, Swann’s wallet, and another small bag with a white rocky substance suspected to be crack cocaine.

According to the report, Swann was transported to the Charles County Detention Center without incident and the events were captured on body-worn camera.

During his initial appearance on March 4, 2026, District Court Commissioner Lisa Spencer ordered Swann released on personal recognizance after District Court Commissioner Brandon Johnson determined there was no probable cause for the warrantless arrest, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for March 27, 2026, in the District Court for Charles County.

