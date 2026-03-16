UPDATE: Charlotte Hall Man and His Passenger Killed After Running Red Light in Hollywood; Two Others Injured

Police say it appears that excessive speed and reckless driving are contributing factors in the collision.

UPDATE 3/16/2026: On Sunday, March 15, at 4:35 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Hollywood Road for a motor vehicle collision.

The investigation determined that a 2016 GMC Sierra, operated by Austin Schultz of Leonardtown, was making a left turn from northbound Three Notch Road onto Hollywood Road at the traffic signal when a 2013 Toyota Camry, operated by 42-year-old Keith Mersing II of Charlotte Hall and traveling south on Three Notch Road, ran the red light.

The Camry was reportedly using the shoulder to bypass vehicles stopped at the intersection when it struck the GMC pickup.

Mersing and the front-seat passenger of his vehicle, 35-year-old Troy Coley of New Carrollton, were transported to a local hospital, where both succumbed to injuries sustained during the collision.

The operator of the GMC pickup and a juvenile passenger were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Currently, it appears that excessive speed and reckless driving are contributing factors in the collision.

Sheriff Steve Hall said, “Reckless and careless driving costs too many lives, and this crash also very nearly cost the lives of one of our deputies and a member of his family. When you get behind the wheel, you are entering into a social contract; you take on a responsibility to everyone else on the road. This crash is a sobering reminder that the choices drivers make in a matter of seconds can have life-altering consequences for many; our prayers are with the families of those who died.”

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit has assumed the investigation. Anyone with information about the events leading up to this collision is asked to contact Sergeant Shawn Shelko at 301-475-4200, ext. 8147, or by email at [email protected].



The two trapped patients were extricated by firefighters and transferred to the care of EMS who performed CPR and life saving measures while enroute to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Sadly, both victims were later pronounced deceased. Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 were responding, however, both returned to service prior to their arrival.

The additional two patients, one adult and one child were both transported with non-life-threatening injuries to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Crash Reconstruction Team responded and are investigating the collision.

Further updates will be provided when they become available.

On Sunday, March 15, 2026, at approximately 4:37 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the intersection of Hollywood Road and Three Notch Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Within a minute of dispatch, additional callers reported a two vehicle T-bone style collision with entrapment. The incident was upgraded to a serious MVC with entrapment, alerting additional firefighters from Leonardtown and Hollywood to the scene.

Crews quickly arrived on the scene to confirm a two vehicle collision with two heavily trapped and pinned inside a sedan

A helicopter was launched to land nearby.

Firefighters from Hollywood, Leonardtown, and Dunkirk extricated two patients from the sedan in under 20 minutes and reported both patients were unconscious with CPR being performed on one victim.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 responded to land nearby.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with CPR in progress. The second patient was transported with CPR in progress to an area hospital.

A child and one adult were transported with non-life-threatening injuries to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

