UPDATE: Police Investigating Double Fatal Crash in Hollywood, One Adult and One Child Transported with Minor Injuries

UPDATE 3/15/2026: Two patients were transported from the scene with CPR in progress.

Both victims were sadly pronounced deceased after being transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 had responded, however, both returned to service prior to arrival.

One adult and one child was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Crash Reconstruction Team responded and are investigating the collision.

Further updates will be provided when they become available.



On Sunday, March 15, 2026, at approximately 4:37 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the intersection of Hollywood Road and Three Notch Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Within a minute of dispatch, additional callers reported a two vehicle T-bone style collision with entrapment. The incident was upgraded to a serious MVC with entrapment, alerting additional firefighters from Leonardtown and Hollywood to the scene.

Crews quickly arrived on the scene to confirm a two vehicle collision with two heavily trapped and pinned inside a sedan

A helicopter was launched to land nearby.

Firefighters from Hollywood, Leonardtown, and Dunkirk extricated two patients from the sedan in under 20 minutes and reported both patients were unconscious with CPR being performed on one victim.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 responded to land nearby.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with CPR in progress. The second patient was transported with CPR in progress to an area hospital.

A child and one adult were transported with non-life-threatening injuries to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.