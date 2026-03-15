School and Updates for Monday, March 16th, 2026 Due to Severe Weather Outlook

Ahead of tomorrow’s severe weather risk and updated outlook, many school districts are opting to smartly close early!

While timing and changes will occur, Monday Morning will have rain and showers move through the region.

Late Morning to Early Afternoon – A few isolated storms could develop ahead of the main front.

The main threat and Severe Line of Storms is expected from 3 to 8:00 p.m.; A squall line of strong storms will move through as the cold front arrives. This line could produce widespread damaging winds of 70–80 mph and embedded spin-up tornadoes.

What could still change: If clouds and rain linger longer Monday morning, it could limit how unstable the atmosphere becomes and reduce the severe threat. However, this is still a setup worth taking seriously



We are closely monitoring the severe weather forecast for the Southern Maryland region tomorrow, March 16. Current forecasts indicate the potential for strong thunderstorms, damaging winds and possible tornado activity from South Carolina through Maryland during the afternoon. NAS Patuxent River will assess the forecast in the morning and provide an operating status update at 10 a.m., March 16.

CAVLERT – Due to the impending inclement weather, Calvert County Public Schools will operate on a 2-Hour Early Dismissal schedule on Monday, March 16, 2026.

CHARLES – Due to the inclement weather forecast, all Charles County public schools and centers will dismiss two hours early on Monday, March 16, 2026. There will be no half-day prekindergarten program on March 16. All CCPS after-school and evening activities for March 16 are canceled. There will be no AlphaBEST program on the afternoon of March 16 for students

ST. MARY’S – St. Mary’s County Public Schools is closely monitoring the weather and wind forecasted for tomorrow. With the highest wind gusts currently forecasted between 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM, SMCPS will dismiss students 2 hours early for Monday, March 16, 2026. All after-school activities will be canceled. For more information, visit: www.smcps.org/status

PRINCE GEORGE’S – Due to expected inclement weather, schools will dismiss two hours early on Monday, March 16. All field trips, after school activities, and events are cancelled, including athletic games and practices. No PM early childhood programs. Vendor managed child care will close at 4:00 pm. Afternoon and evening community facility use is cancelled.

ANNE ARUNDEL – Due to the forecast for severe and dangerous weather, including potential tornadoes in the afternoon, all schools will close 2 hours early on Monday, March 16. There will be no afternoon half-day ECSE programs, no afternoon CAT Center programs, and no JROTC programs. In addition, all school field trips for Monday, March 16, are canceled. Students will be transported home via normal routes at dismissal times that are two hours earlier than normal