Questions Raised About Reporting of School Incidents in St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Press Releases

A review of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office public news release archive is raising questions about how often incidents occurring at local schools are publicly reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office website, the department has published 418 press releases in its online archive. Those releases cover a wide range of incidents across the county, including drug arrests, theft investigations, search warrants, warrant services, traffic stops, and other law enforcement activity.

However, only a small number of those releases involve crimes occurring at county schools, despite the presence of School Resource Officers on campuses throughout St. Mary’s County.

Among the incidents that have been publicly released are several involving serious situations on school grounds, including a stabbing investigation at Great Mills High School, a reported firearm at Chopticon High School, threats of potential gun violence at Spring Ridge Middle School, and several incidents involving fights, assaults, or weapons-related offenses at local high schools.

Those cases show that incidents do occur at schools. But when compared with the 418 total press releases, the number involving schools appears relatively small.

That has led to broader questions from parents and residents about what other incidents may be occurring but not appearing in official releases.

Questions About School Safety Reporting

Parents often rely on official law enforcement communication to understand safety issues affecting their children’s schools. But the limited number of school-related releases has prompted some residents to ask whether other types of incidents occurring on campuses are being publicly reported.

Among the questions being raised:

How many assaults occur inside St. Mary’s County schools each year?

How many weapons have been discovered on school campuses?

How many incidents involving alcohol, drugs, or marijuana have been investigated at schools?

How many vaping devices have been confiscated by school officials or School Resource Officers?

What other types of contraband are being found in schools?

School administrators and law enforcement regularly deal with a variety of disciplinary and criminal matters on campus, but press releases involving these types of incidents appear to be rare or nonexistent in the Sheriff’s Office public archive.

As a result, many parents say it is difficult to know how often such issues are occurring or how they are being handled.

While incidents involving schools appear infrequently in the Sheriff’s Office release archive, the department routinely issues press releases involving other crimes — including relatively minor offenses.

Two examples that generated widespread public reaction were press releases titled “PERSON OF INTEREST SOUGHT – Theft.” and “Identity Sought: Theft”

On Wednesday, February 18, 2026 – SMCSO released photos of a man seeking his identity for theft, after he found money at a Mechanicsville ATM during a transaction that the previous ATM user had forgotten.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the case involved a suspect who entered a Family Dollar store on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, concealed one pack of diapers, and left the store without paying.

The Sheriff’s Office released a photo of the suspect and asked the public for help identifying the individual.

The cases were posted on the department’s Facebook page, where it generated hundreds of comments and significant criticism from the public.

Many commenters questioned why law enforcement was publicly seeking help identifying a suspect over a single pack of diapers, while other issues affecting the community appeared to receive less attention.

Several people offered to pay for the diapers themselves, while others said they would donate diapers or baby supplies if the individual could be located. Many commenters described the situation as a struggling parent trying to obtain a basic necessity.

Others criticized the decision to release the suspect’s photo publicly, arguing that the post appeared to shame someone who may have been experiencing financial hardship.

Some commenters also questioned the Sheriff’s Office priorities, asking why a minor retail theft was being highlighted while incidents involving schools or other community concerns seemed to receive less visibility.

Sheriff’s Office Response

In response to the criticism, the Sheriff’s Office posted a reply explaining its reasoning:

“Just a quick note to mention that while this might not fall into the ‘major’ category of crimes, it’s still considered a crime. It’s important to us here at SMCSO that all our business owners and employees feel completely safe while they’re working in St. Mary’s County, free from any kind of crime.”

The response acknowledged that the incident did not fall into the category of a major crime but stated that the department aims to ensure that business owners and employees feel protected from any criminal activity.

Transparency Remains a Public Concern

The strong reaction to the diaper theft case highlights a broader discussion in the community about transparency and communication from law enforcement.

With thousands of students attending schools across St. Mary’s County each day, parents say they want a clearer understanding of what types of incidents are occurring on campuses and how often they happen.

Until more information about these types of incidents is made available, many parents say it remains difficult to fully understand the scope of safety issues occurring inside local schools.

For families across St. Mary’s County, transparency about what is happening in schools remains an issue of significant public interest.