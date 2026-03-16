NAS Patuxent River Announces Staggered Departure Due to Weather, Sets Mission Essential Personnel Only by 2 p.m. March 16, 2026

NAS Patuxent River has authorized a staggered departure by zone March 16, 2026 due to forecasted inclement weather. NAS Patuxent River will institute an operating status of Restricted Access for All but Mission Essential Personnel from 2 p.m. Monday March 16, 2026 to 12 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2026 due to forecasted weather conditions.

This applies to NAS Patuxent River, Webster Outlying Field, and Navy Recreation Center Solomons.

All gates will open at NAS Patuxent River and Webster Outlying Field from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. March 16 to facilitate outbound traffic. Pax River Gates 2 and 3 will close at 2 p.m. March 16, and Pax River Gate 1 will be open to Mission Essential Only from 2 p.m. March 16 to 12 a.m. March 17, 2026.

Know Your Zone – NAS Patuxent River will initiate its staggered departure by zone.

NAS Pax River Zones 1 and 2: depart NAS Pax River beginning 12 p.m. March 16

NAS Pax River Zones 3 and 4: depart NAS Pax River beginning 12:30 p.m. March 16

All gates at NAS Patuxent River will open for outbound staggered departure beginning at 12 p.m. March 16.

Civil service employees designated non-critical may request unscheduled leave if departing prior to their staggered departure time. Those with approved telework agreements are authorized to telework. Admin leave will be granted for the hours after staggered departure time. Check with your command for specific guidance.

All MWR facilities (Community Rec, Liberty, Coffee Shop, Marina, Drill Hall) will close at 11 a.m. March 16. Drill Hall will convert to 24/7 access at 11 a.m. March 16 for the remainder of the day.