Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Effect for St. Mary’s, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel Counties

903 PM EDT Mon Mar 16 2026 – The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Anne Arundel, St. Mary’s, Calvert, Southern Prince Georges County, Charles County

* Until 945 PM EDT.

* At 902 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Quantico to near Port Royal, moving northeast at 75 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Emergency Management. These storms have a history of wind damage.

IMPACT…Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles.

* Locations impacted include… Waldorf, Lexington Park, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, La Plata, Chesapeake Beach, Leonardtown, Prince Frederick, Piney Point, Tall Timbers, Saint Inigoes Creek, Popes Creek, Hallowing Point, Saint Leonard Creek, Town Creek, Sheridan Point, Saint Clements Bay, Saint Marys City, Greenwell State Park, Breezy Point, and Wicomico River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is

one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.