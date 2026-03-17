Police Investigating 60-Year-Old Man Killed in Brandywine Crash

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash in Brandywine. The deceased driver is 60-year-old Tony Andrea Johnson of Brandywine.

On March 14, 2026, at approximately 6:05 pm, officers responded to a crash at Brandywine Road at Letcher Road involving two vehicles. Johnson died at the scene. The second involved driver suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation suggests Johnson was traveling northbound on Brandywine Road, when for reasons now under investigation, he appears to have lost control of his vehicle. His vehicle ultimately collided with the second vehicle.

If you have information on this collision and would like to speak to an investigator, please call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information may also contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 26-0013109.