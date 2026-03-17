Washington, D.C. Woman Arrested After Resisting Police and Fleeing Traffic Stop in La Plata

Destiny Andrea Grier Lewis, 31, of Washington, D.C., is facing multiple criminal and traffic charges following an incident in La Plata on March 4, 2026, that began as a traffic stop and escalated into a pursuit and arrest, according to court documents.

Lewis is charged with disturbing the peace by loud noise, disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful order, resisting or interfering with arrest, and reckless endangerment. Additional traffic-related charges include operating an unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance, driving without current registration tags, displaying expired registration plates, negligent driving, reckless driving, attempting to flee from police, failing to display a registration card, unsafe lane changing, and failing to obey traffic control devices.

According to charging documents, the incident occurred around 4:27 p.m. on March 4, 2026, along Crain Highway near Hawthorne Road in La Plata. An officer with the La Plata Police Department reported observing a white Mazda with expired registration dating back to August 3, 2022. After confirming the registration status, the officer initiated a traffic stop.

Police stated that upon contact, Lewis appeared upset about being stopped and acknowledged the expired registration. When asked for documentation, she allegedly failed to provide a registration card and was unable to provide proof of insurance. Officers reported that she became increasingly agitated and began yelling during the encounter.

According to the report, Lewis then fled the traffic stop, driving northbound on Crain Highway and cutting off other vehicles. Officers stated she continued driving in a manner that endangered other motorists while attempting to evade police.

The pursuit ended near Heritage Green Parkway and Drury Drive, where officers from both the La Plata Police Department and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded. Court documents state that Lewis stopped her vehicle but refused repeated commands to exit. Officers deployed spike strips and ultimately broke a vehicle window to remove her.

Police further reported that Lewis resisted arrest by holding onto the vehicle’s door frame while officers attempted to remove her. After a brief struggle, she was taken into custody and transported to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center for processing.

Lewis was later released on a $3,000 unsecured personal bond with conditions that she not engage in further criminal activity and appear for all scheduled court proceedings.

A court date in the case is scheduled for April 21, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. in the District Court for Charles County.

