Authorities Say Upper Marlboro Man Stole $10,000 in Lottery Tickets From Two Waldorf Locations

Timothy Lewis Jr., 25, of Upper Marlboro, is facing two felony theft charges after authorities say he stole thousands of dollars’ worth of lottery tickets during separate incidents in Waldorf in 2026.

According to court documents, Lewis is charged with two counts of theft involving property valued between $1,500 and $25,000. The charges stem from incidents reported on February 26, 2026, and March 2, 2026.

In the first incident, deputies with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Sunoco gas station on Crain Highway for a reported theft. An employee told officers that “the defendant entered the store and asked for Black and Mild cigarettes” and that “when the employee turned away, the defendant grabbed lottery ticket display case and fled the store.”

The employee described the suspect as wearing “a black jacket, black pants, ski mask and gloves,” and estimated the value of the stolen lottery tickets at approximately $4,250. Investigators later determined that some of the stolen tickets had been redeemed, totaling $1,162.

Authorities said the Maryland Lottery Commission provided records showing where the tickets were redeemed. Investigators recovered some of the tickets and processed them for fingerprints. According to charging documents, “on the tickets were the latent prints belonging to Timothy Lewis Jr.”

A second theft was reported on March 2, 2026, at a convenience store on Mattawoman Drive. An employee told deputies that the suspect “grabbed a case of lottery tickets and fled the store.” The suspect was described as wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and a white surgical mask, and was seen leaving in a white Toyota Rav4.

Surveillance footage from the store showed the suspect touching the counter without gloves. Investigators later confirmed that the fingerprints recovered from the scene matched Lewis. The value of the stolen tickets in this incident was reported at approximately $5,750.

Combined, authorities said the total value of the thefts was about $10,000. Investigators also determined that some of the stolen tickets were redeemed for $2,572.

According to court records, “through the investigation it was determined the defendant in both cases was Timothy Lewis Jr,” based on surveillance video, fingerprint evidence, and rental vehicle records.

On March 11, 2026, deputies executed a search warrant at Lewis’s residence on Merikern Lane in Upper Marlboro, where authorities reported locating evidence related to the thefts.

Lewis was arrested the same day and later released on an unsecured personal bond of $2,000. Court records indicate he waived his right to an attorney at his initial appearance and was deemed ineligible for representation by the public defender at that time.

A court date in the case is scheduled for April 28, 2026, in Charles County District Court.

