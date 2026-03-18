40 Calvert County Students Honored by Calvert Optimist Clubs

Optimist Club of Calvert-Prince Frederick and the Optimist Club of Solomons recently honored 40 outstanding high school juniors and seniors in Calvert County during Youth Appreciation Week, a program established by Optimist International in 1954.

The 2025/2026 honorees were from all four public high schools—Calvert, Huntingtown, Northern, and Patuxent—and were selected based on achievements in academics, athletics, arts, community service, leadership, and character.

On March 10, students participated in a tour of the Calvert County Courthouse, a proclamation by the Calvert County Commissioners, demonstrations by the Calvert County Sheriff Department, and lunch at O’Gannigan’s.

A banquet was held on March 11 at the Calvert County Fairgrounds. The event included dinner, certificates, and recognition of each student’s accomplishments.

Calvert High School students honored for the 2025/2026 school year included Anushka Patel, X’Saviour Butler, Blaise Jeziorowski, Gibson Harper, Paige Aguilar, Elsie Merriman, Brooke Kidwell, Jelia DeBrew, Faith Wooters, and Gracee Kimbro.

Students from Huntingtown High School were Peyton Siegler, Racheal Howell, Grace Glavan, Grace Wilharm, Jonathan Parran, Sean Cox, Anastasia Bortchevsky, Helena Roche, Noah Gross, and Mary Kabore.

Northern High School students who were honored were Meredith Stocking, India Jennings, Abagail Kendall, Jake Edgington, Braden Kultti, Daphne Niederhauser, Jasella Brissett, RJ Schmidt, Nathan Hitchman, and Caroline Wingate.

Patuxent High School honorees were Rilynn Ringler, Skylar Fink, Lillian Beadnell, Derek Sheranko, Gemma Slusher, Bailin Lauchlen, Caley Joy, William Compton, Anton Van der Vossen, and Lucille Higgs.

The Optimist Club of Calvert also sponsors other youth programs, including the Essay Contest, Oratorical Contest, College and Career Scholarships, and annual events like Trunk or Treat, Santa Night, Fishing Derby, and Photos with the Easter Bunny. For more information, visit optimistclubofcalvert.org

