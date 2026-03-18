SMADC Invites Southern Maryland Farmers to Shape Future Grant-Funded Workshops via New Survey

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is calling on local producers to help define the mission of a new regional agricultural initiative. SMADC is currently applying for a Northeast Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) grant and is seeking direct farmer input via an online survey to ensure the program addresses the community’s most pressing challenges.

Area farmers have until Tuesday, March 25, to complete the brief survey, which will dictate the focus of upcoming workshops and resource allocation. The goal is to secure funding for real-world solutions that directly impact a farm’s bottom line.

The survey asks farmers to identify their primary obstacles, including:

Climate & Environment : Managing extreme weather or soil health.

: Managing extreme weather or soil health. Business & Markets : Wholesale readiness and diversifying income.

: Wholesale readiness and diversifying income. Labor & Efficiency : Finding help or implementing automation.

: Finding help or implementing automation. Production & Pests : Integrated Pest Management and crop yields.

: Integrated Pest Management and crop yields. Land & Legacy: Succession planning and land access.

Additionally, the survey allows respondents to rank their preferred learning formats—such as on-farm demonstrations, hands-on training, or online webinars—to ensure the programming is accessible and effective.

SMADC continues to serve as a vital resource for the region, providing vision, grants, and marketing support. As new farm economies emerge, the commission remains dedicated to streamlining regulations and reducing obstacles for local growers.

Farmers can find and complete the survey at: https://www.cognitoforms.com/Smadc/SoMDFarmersSAREGrantOpportunity

About the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC): SMADC, a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, supports the farming community by providing marketing, promotion, and grant opportunities. The commission works to foster a profitable and sustainable agricultural economy by reducing regulatory obstacles and supporting the transition to new farm enterprises

For more information, contact the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission at [email protected].