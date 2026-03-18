Brush Fire in Charles County Raises General Alarm, Bringing Firefighters from Charles, Calvert, St. Mary’s and Prince George’s County to Scene

On Friday, March 14, 2026, at approximately 4:34 p.m., firefighters responded to the 12200 block of Billingsley Road in Waldorf, for the reported large brush fire.

911 callers reported hearing a loud explosion, “like an transformer blew” and advised the woods were now on fire and actively spreading.

Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene to find a large fire in the woods that was rapidly spreading.

Within 15 minutes, Incident command requested a Brush Fire Task Force due to the difficult terrain and accessibility to the areas on fire.

A short time later, a General Alarm was raised, alerting firefighters from Charles, St. Mary’s, Calvert, Prince George’s County along with Forestry crews to the scene.

Crews operated on the scene for nearly 3 hours. Fuel trucks responded to the scene to assist with fire apparatus.

No injuries were reported. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal and Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forestry are investigating.

All photos courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Charles County Association of Emergency Medical Services, Inc.

