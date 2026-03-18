Police Investigating Bicyclist Found With Life-Threatening Injuries

March 18, 2026

On Thursday, March 12, 2026, at approximately 7:00 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Pisgah Marbury Road and Toyer Place in Marbury, for the reported bicyclist struck.

Multiple 911 callers reported finding a bicyclist laying under a guardrail with unknown breathing status.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm an unknown aged adult male laying near a guardrail with serious injuries to the head and requested a helicopter to land nearby.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded with Trooper 2 and landed nearby. Flight medics were advised the victim was going in and out of consciousness, with “massive head trauma”.

The victim was transported to the Baltimore Shock Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating. It is unknown if the victim was struck by a vehicle.

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