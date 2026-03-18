Police Arrest Four Teens Aged 15 to 18-Years-Old After Armed Robbery in Waldorf

On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 3:00 p.m., several suspects approached the victim who was walking in the area of Promenade Place in Waldorf. They pulled a firearm and demanded the victim’s jacket, shoes, and cell phone. The victim complied and the suspects fled in a vehicle.

While on the scene, officers observed the suspects’ car drive by. A traffic stop was initiated at a nearby business where four suspects were located inside the vehicle. The victim’s stolen property was also seen inside the car.

All four suspects were arrested: A 17-year-old male was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm. 18-year old Asomani Hasan Savage-El was in possession of a firearm without a serial number. A 15-year old and another 17 year old were also in the car.

The clothing that had been stolen was recovered from the vehicle as well.

Savage-El and the two 17-year-old suspects, who were charged as adults, are being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. The 15-year-old was transported to a juvenile facility.

The investigation is ongoing.