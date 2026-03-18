After-School Program in Applied Physics Coming to Arthur Middleton Elementary Through $4,000 Grant Award

An exciting new After-School Program in Applied Physics is coming to Arthur Middleton Elementary School thanks to a $4,000 micro-grant awarded to Pure Play Every Day through the Community Impact Awards program by the United Way of Southern Maryland.

This 10-session program will run from Monday, April 13 through Friday, April 24, giving students the opportunity to design and build their own Rube Goldberg Machines. These machines are creative chain-reaction devices that use multiple steps to accomplish a simple task.

Through this engaging, hands-on experience, students will explore foundational physics concepts such as force, motion, gravity, and energy transfer in a dynamic and meaningful way.

Beyond learning physics principles, students will gain essential lifelong skills. Building Rube Goldberg Machines requires collaboration, persistence, critical thinking, and resilience. As students test, redesign, and problem-solve together, they learn that mistakes are part of the process, and that perseverance leads to innovation.

“This program shows students that learning can be hands-on, creative, and empowering,” said Patty Stine, Executive Director of Pure Play Every Day. “As they build their Rube Goldberg Machines, they’re not just exploring physics—they’re developing problem-solving skills, resilience, and confidence that will benefit them far beyond the classroom.”

The Applied Physics curriculum has already proven successful. It was previously implemented at the College of Southern Maryland with homeschooled students, where it received enthusiastic feedback and strong engagement.

Pure Play Every Day is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting people through play.