Calvert Marine Museum 2026 Waterslide Music Series Concerts

The Calvert Marine Museum is proud to announce the 2026 Waterside Music Series, bringing a summer of live music to the Motto Mortgage Preferred and RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion in Solomons, Maryland. Set along the Patuxent River, the waterfront venue will host a lineup of nationally recognized artists including country hitmakers, a rising star, and a tribute night celebrating one of rock’s greatest bands!

Saturday, June 13 – Almost Queen with Separate Ways The Band – A Tribute Night | 7 p.m.: Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen recreates the legendary band’s sound and spectacle with remarkable precision. Known for their powerful four-part harmonies, authentic costumes, and high-energy performances, the band delivers fan favorites including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “We Are the Champions,” and “Somebody to Love.” Joined by Separate Ways The Band – The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band for a special night celebrating the enduring power of classic rock. This concert will feature general admission seating and lawn chairs are welcome for this concert only.

Friday, July 24 – Warren Zeiders | 7 p.m.: Country artist Warren Zeiders has quickly become one of the genre’s fastest-rising stars. The Pennsylvania native has earned more than 3.6 billion global streams and scored a No. 1 hit with the double-platinum single “Pretty Little Poison.” Known for his gritty vocals and powerful live performances, Zeiders continues to build momentum with his album Relapse, Lies & Betrayal and his upcoming Warren Zeiders World Tour 2026.

Saturday, August 22 – Brothers Osborne | 7 p.m.: Multi-award-winning duo Brothers Osborne return to Southern Maryland as hometown favorites. Raised in nearby Deale, John and TJ Osborne have earned 13 GRAMMY nominations and a 2022 GRAMMY Award for “Younger Me,” along with multiple CMA and ACM awards. Known for their genre-blending sound and electrifying performances, the duo will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their breakthrough album Pawn Shop in 2026.

Tickets – Tickets for the Waterside Music Series go on sale to Calvert Marine Museum members on March 24 at 10 a.m. EST, with public sales beginning March 27 at 10 a.m. EST.

Ticket prices:

Almost Queen + Separate Ways (General Admission): $40 Almost Queen, with Separate Ways The Band Tickets | Solomons, MD | Motto Mortgage Preferred • RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion at CMM

Warren Zeiders: $60–$110 (All-in-pricing) Warren Zeiders Tickets | Solomons, MD | Motto Mortgage Preferred • RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion at CMM

Brothers Osborne: $70–$110 (All-in-pricing) Brothers Osborne Tickets | Solomons, MD | Motto Mortgage Preferred • RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion at CMM

Tickets for Waterside Music Series events are sold exclusively through Etix, the museum’s verified ticketing platform. Tickets purchased through third-party resellers cannot be verified by the Calvert Marine Museum.

To become a member and enjoy all that the museum has to offer year-round, visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042, ext. 8063.

Proceeds from the Waterside Music Series support the education and preservation efforts of the Calvert Marine Museum. This event would not be possible without the generous support of the community and many local businesses. Sponsors include Motto Mortgage Preferred, RE/MAX One, Prince Frederick Ford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Riverside Trailers, Quality Built Homes, City Wide Mechanical, Bayside Fire, Bozick Distributors, Inc., Blue Heron Bed and Breakfast, Shore United Bank, Sabre Systems, Asbury-Solomons, Bahr Insurance, and J. Calvin Wood.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Director of Development Bonnie Barrett at 410-326-2042, ext. 8065.

