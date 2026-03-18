Historic St. Mary’s City Launches Rare, Hands-On Archaeology With DIG! St. Mary’s Fort Excavation Experience

Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) is offering a rare opportunity for adults to step behind the ropes and into an active archaeological excavation at the site of St. Mary’s Fort — Maryland’s first colonial settlement.

On select Saturdays in 2026, participants will join HSMC’s archaeology team in southern Maryland for a full-day, hands-on excavation experience. With only eight participants per session, this intimate program provides direct access to professional archaeologists and the chance to contribute meaningfully to ongoing research at one of the most significant 17th-century sites in the Chesapeake.

“We’re thrilled to launch the DIG! St. Mary’s Fort Excavation Experience to give visitors the unique opportunity to get their hands dirty excavating one of Maryland’s most important archaeological sites,” said Travis Parno, PhD, HSMC Director of Research and Collections. “The St. Mary’s Fort site continues to produce fascinating discoveries on an almost daily basis, and now we’re inviting guests behind the ropes to experience that excitement.”

Historic St. Mary’s City’s archaeology program has earned international recognition for its decades of groundbreaking research, including major discoveries related to Maryland’s founding, early colonial life, and Indigenous-European interactions. Excavations at St. Mary’s Fort continue to reveal new insights into the earliest days of the colony.

DIG! St. Mary’s Fort Excavation Experience runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and includes lunch, a commemorative keepsake, a digital photo of the participant working at the site, and a complimentary admission pass to return to Historic St. Mary’s City.

Program dates for 2026 include:

April 25

May 9

July 18

August 22

September 26

October 24

Participation is limited to adults 18 and older.

The cost is $95 per person, and space is limited to eight participants per session. Sales to the general public begin Friday, March 20, 2026, with registration available through Eventbrite.

Excavation is outdoor fieldwork and can be moderately strenuous. Participants should be prepared for the hands-on activity, including digging, kneeling, and screening soil.

Because excavation is weather-dependent, there are cancellation policies in place to ensure participant safety and protect the integrity of the site.

For information, email [email protected] or call 301-994-4372. Full details and additional information are available at www.hsmcdigshistory.org.