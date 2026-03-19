Man in Charles County Charged With Assaulting Juveniles, Disorderly Conduct, and Trespassing Following Public Underwear Incident

William Brian Ramsay, 50, of Germantown, is facing multiple charges including two counts of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful order, and trespassing on private property following two incidents reported on March 9, 2026, in Charles County.

According to court documents, officers with the La Plata Police Department responded at approximately 6:32 p.m. to the area of Queen Anne Street in La Plata for a reported assault. A witness told officers she observed a man wearing a green shirt state, “I just struck those kids,” while walking near the La Plata Town Hall.

Two juvenile victims later approached officers and reported that the suspect approached them on the sidewalk. One juvenile male victim told officers the suspect “body checked” him, while a juvenile female victim reported she was struck on the side of the head with a closed hand.

Police located a man matching the description near St. Mary’s Avenue and Centennial Street. According to charging documents, officers gave commands for the suspect to stop, but he fled on foot. Officers pursued and eventually detained him after he stopped and raised his hands. During the arrest, officers reported the suspect resisted, tensed his body, and attempted to push back and kick officers while yelling in a disorderly manner as bystanders gathered.

The juvenile victims identified the suspect as the individual involved in the assault. He was later identified as Ramsay.

Ramsay was charged in that case with two counts of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and failure to obey a lawful order. Court records show he is currently being held without bond, and a trial is scheduled for April 28, 2026.

In a separate incident earlier the same day, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault at a VFW post on Old Washington Road in Waldorf. According to court documents, when officers arrived, the victim had already left, but Ramsay remained on scene “yelling about being disrespected.”

Officers reported they were able to calm Ramsay and informed him he was barred indefinitely from the property. After escorting him off the premises, the property representative was advised to contact law enforcement if Ramsay returned.

Shortly after leaving, officers received another call stating Ramsay had returned and was removing his clothing in front of flags on the property. When officers arrived, they observed him sitting in front of the flags in his underwear.

Ramsay was arrested and charged with trespassing on private property. He was later released on his own recognizance in that case.

Court records indicate that Ramsay has been found not competent to stand trial in the assault case and has been committed to the Maryland Department of Health for further evaluation. Both cases remain open in the District Court for Charles County.