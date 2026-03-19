Bryans Road Woman Charged After Allegedly Dragging Victim With Vehicle in Charles County

Ami Elizabeth Clagett, 52, of Bryans Road, is facing charges of first-degree assault and second-degree assault following an incident in Charles County on February 18, 2026, according to court documents.

According to charging documents filed by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded around 3:49 p.m. to the area of Indian Head Highway and Newman Spruell Place for a reported pedestrian-involved motor vehicle incident. Multiple witnesses told officers that the victim had been “hit and dragged by a vehicle.”

Investigators reported that the adult male victim was standing near the driver’s side of Clagett’s vehicle at a tow lot while returning the title to her. According to the statement of probable cause, while the two were speaking, “Accused Clagett shifted her vehicle into reverse and began to drive, causing [the victim] to be hit by the door.”

Court documents state that Clagett then continued driving, dragging the victim off the property and onto Indian Head Highway into oncoming traffic before leaving the scene. Authorities noted that video evidence “does show Accused Clagett drive away while dragging [the victim] on Route 210 until he was able to free himself from the vehicle.”

The victim was receiving medical treatment when officers arrived, according to the report.

Clagett was arrested and initially held without bond after a judicial officer determined there was a “reasonable likelihood [the] Defendant poses a danger to the safety of the alleged victim, another persons, or community.” Conditions of release included no contact with the adult male victim and no harassment by any means.

A bail review hearing was held on February 19, 2026, where Clagett was released on her own recognizance with conditions, including private home detention. Court records show she was later placed on home detention beginning March 6, 2026.

A preliminary hearing was held on March 17, 2026, and the case has since been marked as closed in District Court records. A trial scheduling event had been set for May 19, 2026.

Clagett is represented by the Charles County Public Defender’s Office.

