Great Mills Man Held Without Bond on Drug Distribution Charges in Lexington Park After Suspect Flees into Pond

David Leroy Harvey Jr., 33, of Great Mills, has been charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, according to court documents.

The charges stem from an incident on February 21, 2026, in the Lexington Park area. According to charging documents filed by Deputy B. Melton of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, officers were conducting proactive traffic enforcement when they “observed a vehicle operating on Pegg Road with blue lights, a violation of Maryland traffic law,” and conducted a traffic stop at Pegg Road and Westbury Street.

Authorities identified the driver as Harvey. A K9 unit responded to the scene and conducted a free-air sniff of the vehicle, which resulted in “a positive alert for the presence of controlled dangerous substances,” according to court records.

Investigators stated that Harvey was the sole occupant and registered owner of the vehicle. During a search, deputies reported locating “a large quantity of United States currency, separated into various amounts, all folded in different ways” inside his pants.

Court documents allege that while officers were removing items from his pockets, Harvey fled on foot and “jump[ed] into a pond, leading to his apprehension.”

After being taken into custody, deputies reported finding “two separate large tied-off plastic bags.” One bag contained “multiple individually packaged plastic tied-off bags containing substantial quantity of white powdery substance,” and the other contained “multiple large chunks of an off-white rock-like substance,” which officers identified as cocaine and crack cocaine based on their training and experience.

Investigators further noted that each bag “contained significantly more cocaine than a typical drug user would possess.” A search of the vehicle also allegedly revealed torn plastic grocery bags, which deputies stated are commonly used as packaging materials in drug distribution. Additionally, officers reported locating a digital scale with cocaine residue.

According to the statement of probable cause, “the combination of the larger rocks of crack cocaine, as well as the powder, combined with the torn plastic bags and the scale, is sufficient to indicate that the defendant was in possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.”

Harvey was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. During his initial appearance on February 22, 2026, a judicial officer ordered that he be held without bond, citing a “reasonable likelihood Defendant poses danger to the safety of the alleged victim, another persons, or community,” and concerns he may not appear for court.

A bail review hearing was held on February 24, 2026, where the hold without bond status remained in place. A trial scheduling hearing is set for April 2, 2026, in St. Mary’s County District Court.