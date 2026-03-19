Police Seeking Identities of Armed Robbery Suspects Who Stabbed Victim, Critically Injuring Them

The Robbery Unit is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects who robbed a Fort Washington business and critically injured an employee. A cash reward is available for information leading to arrests and indictments in this case.

On March 7, 2026, at approximately 1:50 am, three male suspects targeted the convenience store in the 7000 block of Allentown Road. During the robbery, one of the suspects stabbed an employee causing critical injuries.

If you recognize the suspects in these photos or have information relevant to the case and would like to speak to an investigator, please call the Robbery Unit at 301-516-2830.

Anyone with information may also contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 26-0011533.

