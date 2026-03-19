Police Investigating Armed Robbery and High Speed Pursuit That Ends in Virginia After Crash

On Thursday, March 19, 2026, at approximately 2:45 a.m., a deputy attempted to pull over a red vehicle after they passed him doing over 100 mph on Southbound Crain Highway at Smallwood Drive in Waldorf.

A high speed pursuit was started, however, deputies ended the pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle with speeds reportedly over 112 mph.

A short time later, at approximately 2:52 a.m., police were dispatched to the 7-Eleven located at 11575 Berry Road in Waldorf, for the reported armed robbery with the suspects fleeing in a red vehicle.

Callers reported a male armed with a handgun came into the store and stole an undisclosed amount of U.S Currency before fleeing in a red sedan at a high speed.

Police observed the video and confirmed the suspect was armed and the same vehicle that fled.

Around 3:00 a.m., police in King George located the vehicle travelling at speeds over 100 mph and began pursuing the suspect.

One deputy was involved in a motor vehicle collision with another vehicle which resulted in no injuries. The suspect crashed a short time later at VA-205 & VA-3 in King George, with police making at least one arrest.

The incidents are under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.