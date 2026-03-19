Mike Bellis Elected Chair of St. Mary’s County Democratic Central Committee

The St. Mary’s County Democratic Central Committee (SMCDCC) unanimously elected Mike Bellis as its new Chair on March 11, 2026, following the resignation of AnnMarie Abell, who announced her candidacy for St. Mary’s County Commissioner President.

Bellis, a longtime Democratic organizer and elected member of the SMCDCC, steps into the role at a moment of real momentum for Democrats in Southern Maryland. Under Abell’s leadership, the Committee partnered with the Maryland Democratic Party to launch “Contest Every Seat” – an initiative to ensure Democratic candidates compete in every race across the county. That effort is fully underway for 2026, with candidates in place up and down the ballot.

“AnnMarie built something real here,” said Bellis. “She leaves the Chairmanship stronger than she found it, and now she’s taking that same energy into one of the most important races in the county. We’re behind her all the way.”

The 2026 cycle brings additional energy to St. Mary’s and the broader region. With Congressman Steny Hoyer’s retirement opening Maryland’s 5th Congressional District, a competitive and closely watched race to fill his seat is drawing new attention and new voters to the democratic process throughout Southern Maryland.

Bellis said his focus as Chair will be building on that energy – registering voters, engaging new coalitions, and ensuring Democrats are organized and ready to vote this November.

“This is an extraordinary moment,” Bellis said. “We have candidates, we have enthusiasm, and we have a county that’s paying attention. My job is to make sure we’re ready to meet it.”

Abell offered her full support for the transition. “Mike has the drive, the relationships, and the vision to lead this Committee forward,” she said. “I’m proud of what we built together, and I have no doubt the Central Committee is in excellent hands.”

Bellis lives in Leonardtown with his wife Nicole and their daughter Piper.