Court Records Detail Arrest of Metro Police School Resource Officer in Charles County

Devin Thomas Smith, 44, of Waldorf, a Metropolitan Police Department officer serving as a school resource officer, is facing multiple charges including resisting arrest and several alcohol-related driving offenses following a March 15, 2026 incident in Charles County, according to court documents.

According to charging documents filed by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. on St. Charles Parkway in Waldorf when an officer observed a gold SUV “weaving between both northbound lanes of travel,” impeding traffic and preventing other vehicles from passing safely.

The reporting officer stated that after activating emergency equipment, the vehicle continued for approximately half a mile before stopping. Upon contact, Smith identified himself as a member of the Metropolitan Police Department and provided his driver’s license. A juvenile passenger was observed in the front seat of the vehicle.

While speaking with Smith, the officer reported observing “thick-tongued and slurred” speech, which, based on training and experience, was consistent with alcohol impairment.

During the investigation, Smith told the officer that his residence was nearby. He also stated that he “had not consumed any alcoholic beverages and claimed that he only takes medication.”

Field sobriety tests were conducted, during which officers reported multiple signs of impairment. Authorities also discovered that the vehicle’s registration had expired in September 2025 and was suspended due to failure to meet emissions requirements.

According to court records, Smith was subsequently informed he would be placed under arrest. Officers reported that he became increasingly agitated and displayed what were described as “pre-assault indicators,” including clenching his fists and adjusting his stance.

When officers attempted to take him into custody, Smith allegedly resisted by “tensing his body and attempting to pull his hands away from the officers grasp.” Officers then used control techniques and took him to the ground before placing him in handcuffs.

After being taken into custody, Smith declined medical attention when asked if he was injured. He was later read his rights and refused to provide a breath sample, according to the report.

A friend of Smith responded to the scene and took custody of both the vehicle and the juvenile passenger. Smith was transported to the Charles County Detention Center without further incident.

Smith is charged with resisting arrest, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, driving while impaired by drugs and alcohol, multiple counts of impaired driving while transporting a minor, driving on a suspended registration, displaying expired registration plates, failing to display a registration card on demand, and violating a license restriction.

Court records show Smith was released on personal recognizance following his initial appearance and waived his right to an attorney for that proceeding. His trial is scheduled for May 15, 2026, in the District Court for Charles County.

