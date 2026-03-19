Hughesville Man Arrested Four Times in Three Weeks Across Southern Maryland

Michael Hemi Fischer, 28, of Hughesville, was arrested four times between February 23, 2026, and March 13, 2026, in Charles and St. Mary’s counties, facing multiple misdemeanor charges including trespassing, theft, disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property, and fourth-degree burglary, according to court records.

The earliest incident occurred on February 23, 2026, in St. Mary’s County, where Fischer was charged with fourth-degree burglary of a store. Deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person inside a vacant building near Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. According to charging documents, Fischer made several statements to deputies during the encounter. He told officers “that he has been standing outside this whole time,” and “that he had not been causing any trouble and asked if he was trespassed from here,” further stating that he was not.

An assisting deputy reported that Fischer later admitted “that he was inside the building… to stay warm and get out of the weather,” and that he had been inside “for approximately 30 seconds before [the officer] arrived.” The report noted that no damage was observed and nothing was taken from the building. A witness reported seeing Fischer enter the vacant structure. He was arrested and transported for processing.

Following his initial appearance on February 24, 2026, Fischer waived his right to an attorney for that hearing and was released on personal recognizance. As part of his release conditions, he was ordered not to engage in any criminal activity and to appear in court as required.

On March 1, 2026, Fischer was arrested again in Charles County and charged with trespassing on private property. Deputies with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person inside a building on Crain Highway in Waldorf. According to the officer’s statement, Fischer did not make any recorded statements in the report, but was identified on scene and found inside the building. Dispatch advised that he had previously been barred from the property on December 8, 2025. He was arrested and transported to the Charles County Detention Center.

Court records show Fischer was released on recognizance the same day, without having to post bond.

On March 5, 2026, Fischer was arrested a third time in Charles County. In that case, he faces three misdemeanor charges: malicious destruction of property under $1,000, disorderly conduct, and theft under $100. Court documents provided do not include a narrative of statements made by Fischer in that incident. He was again released on recognizance on March 6, 2026.

The most recent arrest occurred on March 13, 2026, also in Charles County, where Fischer is charged with trespassing on private property. Court records show that he was initially held without bond following the arrest on March 14, 2026, indicating a temporary detention status.

A bail review hearing was held on March 16, 2026, after which a judge ordered Fischer released on his own recognizance, meaning he was not required to pay bail but must comply with court conditions and appear for future hearings.

Across all four cases, Fischer was ultimately released without having to post monetary bail. However, the temporary “hold without bond” status in the March 13 case reflects that the court initially determined detention was appropriate until a judicial review could be conducted.

All cases remain open, with hearings scheduled throughout April 2026 in District Court.