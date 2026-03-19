U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms Held Without Bond as Fugitive in Child Assault Case

Miguel Jesus Trussel, 19, of Splendora, Texas, faces a fugitive from justice charge in St. Mary’s County after authorities allege he is wanted in Texas in connection with a case involving Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, according to court documents.

Court records list Trussel’s occupation as working for the U.S. Navy at NAS Patuxent River as a master-at-arms. Documents also list his home address as Splendora, Texas.

According to District Court records, the charge filed in Maryland is listed as “FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE – TX,” tied to an alleged offense date of March 13, 2026. The case was filed on March 16, 2026, in the District Court for St. Mary’s County and remains open.

A bail review hearing initially scheduled for March 16, 2026, was postponed. A second bail review was held on March 17, 2026, where a judge ordered Trussel to be held without bond. Another hearing is scheduled for April 15, 2026, in St. Mary’s District Court.

Court filings state that Trussel waived his right to an attorney at his initial appearance. Additional docket entries show he was later found ineligible for representation by the Public Defender.

Records further indicate that Trussel declined to waive extradition, meaning the legal process to return him to Texas will proceed through the courts.

