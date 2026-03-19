Avenue Man Charged With Witness Intimidation and Violating a Protective Order in St. Mary’s

Austin Edward Peed, 44, of Avenue, is facing multiple charges including violating a protective order and attempting to intimidate or influence a juror following an incident reported on March 17, 2026, in St. Mary’s County.

According to court documents, deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the District Court in Leonardtown for a report of threats involving a victim who was scheduled to appear in court that day. The adult female victim told authorities she had received a subpoena for an active criminal case in which she is identified as the victim and Peed is the defendant.

The victim reported that earlier that morning, while at a residence in Avenue, Peed became upset after learning she planned to attend court. According to the statement of probable cause, Peed allegedly said, “I dare you to show up to court,” and repeated the statement while “stomping his foot and banging on the countertops of their kitchen.” The victim also reported he told her, “Take your ass to work, you don’t need to be there.”

Investigators stated the victim waited for Peed to leave the residence and reported she was in fear for her safety due to his behavior. Authorities noted that there was an active protective order in place at the time, signed in December 2025, which required Peed to have no contact with the victim except for limited communication regarding child visitation.

Deputies later contacted Peed, who admitted to speaking with the victim about court but denied yelling or threatening her. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he was formally charged.

Court records show Peed was charged with one count of violating a protective order and one count of attempting to intimidate or influence a juror.

During his initial appearance, Peed waived his right to an attorney for that proceeding. A judicial officer ordered him held without bond, citing a “reasonable likelihood” that he posed a danger to the safety of the victim or others in the community.

A bail review hearing was held on March 18, 2026, in St. Mary’s District Court. Peed remains held without bond as the case proceeds. A court date is scheduled for April 16, 2026.

