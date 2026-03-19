Prince Frederick Man Charged After Crash Leads to Discovery of Loaded Ghost Gun in Leonardtown

Zamahri Lydell Talley, 22, of Prince Frederick, is facing multiple firearm-related charges following a reported vehicle crash in Leonardtown, according to court documents.

Talley has been charged with loaded handgun in a vehicle, handgun in a vehicle, and possession of a firearm without a serial number. All charges stem from an incident that occurred on March 13, 2026, in St. Mary’s County.

According to charging documents, a Maryland State Police trooper observed a black GMC Sierra overturned in a ditch along Point Lookout Road after the driver reportedly lost control while merging from St. Andrew’s Church Road. The trooper made contact with Talley, who was identified as the driver, and a passenger who had already exited the vehicle.

Talley told authorities that “his vehicle’s rear began to lose control,” and that the truck “rolled onto its roof,” according to the statement of probable cause. He also stated he was able to break a window so both occupants could get out of the vehicle.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene to assist. While on site, Talley told a firefighter that he had a loaded handgun in the truck that did not have a serial number. The firefighter later advised troopers that Talley had asked him to attempt to hide the firearm, but it was not located at that time.

After the vehicle was returned to an upright position, troopers observed an empty handgun holster in plain view on the front passenger seat. Based on that observation and the firefighter’s statements, Talley was advised of his rights and agreed to speak with officers.

According to court documents, Talley told officers that he did not have a Maryland wear and carry permit and stated “there should be no firearms inside of his vehicle.” A search of the vehicle was conducted, which resulted in the discovery of a black Polymer 80-style handgun without a serial number. Authorities reported the firearm was loaded with one round in the chamber and ten additional rounds in the magazine.

Investigators also confirmed through the Maryland Gun Center that Talley did not possess a valid wear and carry permit. He was arrested shortly after and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

Court records show Talley was initially held without bond due to concerns that he posed a danger to the community. A bail review hearing was later held on March 17, 2026, before Judge James Tanavage, where Talley was released on his own recognizance with conditions that he not engage in criminal activity and appear for all required court proceedings.

A hearing had been set for April 14, 2026, but was later postponed, according to court records.

The case remains open in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

