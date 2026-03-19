Police Find Loaded Handgun During Traffic Stop in Prince Frederick

Qui Mirr Tajee Heyward, 28, of Richmond, Virginia, is charged in Calvert County with handgun in a vehicle and loaded handgun in a vehicle after deputies said they found a loaded Sig Sauer handgun in the glove compartment during a traffic stop in Prince Frederick on March 15, 2026. Arrest paperwork tied to the same incident also shows a citation alleging he was driving on a suspended license.

According to charging documents, a deputy with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said the stop began around 2:42 a.m. after a white 2016 Toyota Camry was seen traveling on Solomons Island Road without tag lights. The documents say the driver continued north, passed side streets and parking lots, and eventually stopped in a Chase bank parking lot after turning onto Stoakley Road. The deputy wrote that Heyward made “aggressive furtive movements” toward the passenger-side floorboard and glove compartment area while the vehicle was slowing for a red light.

Court records say deputies removed Heyward from the car and frisked him, then searched the vehicle for weapons. According to the probable cause statement, Heyward told deputies there was a handgun in the glove compartment. The arrest report says deputies recovered a Sig Sauer P365 with a magazine containing 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition, along with a mag carrier holster holding two additional 10-round magazines, each loaded with 10 rounds.

The documents say Heyward told deputies he had a carry permit in his wallet, and officers found a Virginia carry permit. The probable cause statement says Heyward did not have a Maryland handgun permit and that “Maryland does not recognize a Virginia permit.” The same paperwork says his Maryland driver’s license had been suspended on Sept. 25, 2023, for “Non-Resident violators compact suspension.”

In the criminal case filed in the District Court for Calvert County, Heyward is charged with two misdemeanor counts: handgun in vehicle and loaded handgun in vehicle. Arrest paperwork from the same incident also lists a traffic citation for driving on a suspended license and privilege.

Heyward was released on personal recognizance, and records state he waived an attorney for the initial appearance only.

