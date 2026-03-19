Calvert County Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Damaging Patrol Vehicle Charges for Lothian Woman

Jennifer Marie Thomas, 29, of Lothian, is facing multiple criminal charges including drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and malicious destruction of property, following an alleged incident on March 14, 2026, according to court documents.

Charging documents state that Thomas is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance not cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, and malicious destruction of property valued under $1,000. Additional traffic-related charges include failure to apply for a vehicle title, failure to display a license to police, failure to display registration, and driving without a valid license.

According to a statement of probable cause filed by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy observed a vehicle parked at a gas pump at a BP station on Chesapeake Beach Road in Dunkirk for an extended period without fueling. The deputy noted that the location is known as a “high-crime area where narcotics transactions frequently occur,” and that individuals involved in such activity often remain at gas stations “for extended periods of time while waiting to meet others.”

Court documents state a female exited the vehicle, entered the store, and returned, remaining at the pump for approximately 20 minutes. After running the vehicle’s registration, the deputy followed the vehicle as it left the parking lot and initiated a traffic stop near Route 4 and Lower Pindell Road.

The driver was identified as Jennifer Marie Thomas. According to court documents, Thomas told the deputy she did not have her driver’s license or registration and stated she lived “right down the street,” while pointing down Lower Pindell Road.

The deputy reported that Thomas “refused to make eye contact” and appeared “extremely fidgety in her seat.” She also questioned the stop, stating that the officer was not allowed to pull her over in Anne Arundel County.

A records check later showed Thomas did not have a valid driver’s license and only possessed a Maryland identification card, according to the report.

During a search following her arrest, the deputy reported locating a container with a white rock-like substance suspected to be crack cocaine in Thomas’s pocket, as well as a glass smoking device with residue concealed in her underwear. A search of the vehicle also allegedly uncovered additional items containing suspected cocaine, including a hollow pen and a plastic bag with residue.

While being transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, Thomas reportedly stated that she “needed to place her phone and her drugs back into her vehicle,” according to court documents.

Authorities further allege that upon arrival at the detention center, Thomas spat inside the patrol vehicle, causing damage to a sheriff’s office cruiser. The damage was later classified as being under $1,000.

Thomas was released on a $1,500 unsecured personal bond following her initial appearance on March 15, 2026. As part of her release conditions, she was ordered to appear in court as required and to abstain from alcohol and illegal drug use without a prescription.

A court date is scheduled for April 15, 2026, at the District Court in Prince Frederick.