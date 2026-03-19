Nanjemoy Man Charged With 42 Counts of Animal Cruelty and Failure to Provide After Police Fine 6 Puppies Without Food, Water, Shelter or Space

Labrons Edward Butler, 50, of Nanjemoy, is facing 42 misdemeanor charges after Charles County authorities alleged six pit bull-type puppies were found without food, water, shelter, adequate space, or needed veterinary care near Marshall Hall Road in Bryans Road, according to court documents.

The case was filed in the District Court for Charles County on March 12, 2026. Court records show Butler was charged with six counts of animal cruelty alleging the puppies were deprived of necessary sustenance. He was also charged with 36 counts of failing to provide care, including six counts each alleging failure to provide nutritious food in sufficient quantity, necessary veterinary care, proper drink, proper space, proper shelter, and proper protection from weather. All 42 charges are listed as misdemeanors.

According to the application for charges, a subject contacted the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on March 10, 2026, to report pit bull-type puppies in a small crate with no food or water and sitting in their own feces. The application states that multiple patrol units responded and found the puppies in the woods behind the Food Lion on Marshall Hall Road in Bryans Road. Animal Control Officer D. Murphy wrote that when he arrived at about 9:20 p.m., the puppies were in a wire crate “not suitable in size,” were covered in feces, and appeared “malnourished and skinny with ribs and hips highly visible.”



The charging documents identify the animals as six puppies from the same litter. Court records describe them as black-and-white, brown-and-white, and white-with-brown-spots pit bull-type puppies, with separate profile numbers assigned to each animal after they were seized.

Officer Murphy wrote that Butler was present when authorities arrived. According to the application, Butler said the puppies were “about 8-9 weeks old” and that he had received them from a “friend’s girlfriend, since his friend is incarcerated,” on Sunday, March 8, 2026. When asked where the mother dog was, the application says Butler responded that she was “somewhere in Virginia.” The application also states Butler said his plan was “to sell them” and that he “could call friend and take the puppies to the friend’s house to stay in their basement.”

The application says all six puppies were seized after Butler was advised they needed veterinary care and did not voluntarily surrender them. The documents state the puppies were then transported to Waldorf Emergency Care for examination. Officer Murphy wrote that, based on his training and experience, the condition of the animals showed signs of neglect and cruelty.

An arrest warrant was issued on March 12, 2026, and court records show it was served on March 14, 2026. Initial appearance records state Butler was originally held without bond. The paperwork says that decision was based on a finding of a reasonable likelihood that he posed a danger “to the safety of the alleged victim, another persons, or community.”

At a bail review hearing on March 16, 2026, Judge Sally C. Chester ordered Butler released on recognizance, according to court records. A trial is scheduled for April 28, 2026, in Charles District Court. The case remains open

