Waldorf Man Released on Own Recognizance Just 3 Days After Shooting at Victim Four Times

Casey Maleen Holt, 33, of Waldorf, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, loaded handgun on person, loaded handgun in vehicle, use of a firearm in a felony violent crime, and reckless endangerment in connection with a February 28, 2026, shooting investigation in Charles County, according to court documents.

Charging documents filed by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office allege officers responded at about 3:52 a.m. on February 28, 2026, to Indian Hills Place in Waldorf for a reported shooting.

Investigators wrote that an adult male victim and an adult female victim were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot when a man in a tan or gold GMC Yukon partially blocked them in, got out, yelled at them, and broke the rear driver’s side window with a handgun.

According to the statement of probable cause, the female victim then drove out of the lot, struck the Yukon, and as the vehicle fled, the man fired four rounds from a 9mm handgun, striking the rear of the vehicle three times.

Court records show Holt was charged with first-degree assault against two alleged victims, second-degree assault against two alleged victims, carrying a loaded handgun on his person, transporting a loaded handgun in a vehicle, using a firearm in the commission of a felony violent crime, and reckless endangerment. The reckless endangerment count alleges he “did recklessly engage in conduct, to wit: Firing four .9mm rounds from handgun that created substantial risk of death or serious physical injury” to one of the alleged victims.



The probable cause statement also describes an earlier domestic-related call on February 19, 2026, at Otter Square in Waldorf. According to court papers, the adult female victim told dispatch that Holt “tried to become physical with her during verbal altercation.” The documents say she told officers, “He (Casey Holt) wanted to see her phone and threatened to ‘beat her ass tonight’ if she did not give him her phone.” Officers later went to the residence, and the charging papers say Holt called her a “good for nothing whore ass bitch” while she retrieved her belongings and keys.

Investigators wrote that video obtained on March 5th, 2026, showed the suspected shooter checking the area where the victims had been parked before getting into a gold or tan GMC Yukon and leaving. The statement says the shooter had a similar hairstyle and build to Holt. Detectives later went to Holt’s workplace in Accokeek and reported seeing a GMC Yukon matching the one from the video. Court documents say the 2007 Yukon was missing its front bumper and was registered to Holt.

On March 13, 2026, officers served a search and seizure warrant at Moore Street in Waldorf and arrested Holt, according to the charging papers. Detectives reported finding the Yukon in the backyard with front-end damage, a missing headlight, and a front bumper that appeared to match the one left at the scene. The statement of probable cause also says detectives recovered handgun holsters and three boxes of 9mm ammunition from a downstairs bedroom.

Initial court records show Holt was first ordered held without bond on March 13, 2026, by District Court Commissioner James Verrier, who found there was a reasonable likelihood he posed a danger to the safety of an alleged victim, another person, or the community. A bail review was held March 16, 2026, before Judge Sally C. Chester in Charles District Court, where Holt was released on his own recognizance.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 3, 2026. Holt is represented by attorney Hammad Shaikh Matin, and the case is being prosecuted by the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office

