California Man Arrested for Drunk Driving in Calvert County With Unsecured Child In Vehicle

Tyrell Marquice Birdine, 25, of California, is charged with reckless endangerment after authorities said he drove at a high rate of speed while under the influence of alcohol with a male juvenile victim unsecured in the front passenger seat. Court records show the case was filed in the District Court for Calvert County on March 15, 2026, and remains open.

According to charging documents, a deputy with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported seeing a black Toyota sedan on Route 4 near St. Leonard Road shortly after midnight on March 15, 2026, swerving within its lane and later accelerating to more than 90 mph before a stop was made near St. Leonard Road. The statement of probable cause says the driver, identified as Birdine, was “frantically trying to move his child from the front passenger seat to the back seat where there was car seat as if to avoid me seeing where his child was sitting.”

The deputy wrote that he smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle and later from Birdine’s breath. The report says Birdine agreed to field sobriety tests and told the deputy he was taking mental health medication but said “it wasn’t anything that affected his driving.” During the walk-and-turn test, the deputy reported Birdine started too early and said, “I can walk in straight line.” The deputy also wrote that Birdine said he “couldn’t do the test due to his tremors and it being cold outside.”

The probable cause statement says a preliminary breath test showed a result of .15 and a later breath test at the Maryland State Police barrack in Prince Frederick showed a result of .125 BAC. The deputy also wrote that after Birdine was placed under arrest, he said he was “not leaving his son.” The report states a friend was contacted to pick up the child, and Birdine was later taken to the Calvert County Detention Center.

In the criminal case, Birdine is charged with reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor. Separate charging and citation documents also list the following traffic-related offenses from the same incident: negligent driving in a careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life, and person; reckless driving; two counts of failing to secure a child in a child safety seat; driving while under the influence of alcohol; driving while under the influence of alcohol per se; driving while impaired by alcohol; driving while so far impaired by drugs or drugs and alcohol that he could not drive safely; driving while under the influence of alcohol or alcohol per se while transporting a minor; driving while impaired by alcohol while transporting a minor; and speeding, listed as 85 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Court records show Birdine was given a $5,000 percentage bond, with $500 cash posted on March 15, 2026. An initial appearance was held that day, and records state he waived an attorney for that appearance only.

