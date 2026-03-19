UPDATE: 6-Year-Old and 2-Year-Old Flown to Children’s Center After 4-Wheeler Crash in Mechanicsville

UPDATE 3/19/2026: Both children have been flown by Trooper 7 to the Children’s National Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police responded to investigate. It was found the incident occurred in the private driveway of a residence.

Further updates will be provided when they become available.

On Thursday, March 19, 2026, at approximately 5:35 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 26000 block of Yowaiski Mill Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported traumatic injuries with helo activation.

911 callers reported a 6-year-old and 2-year-old were riding on a 4-wheeler with no helmets on when they struck a vehicle, the 6-year-old was reportedly unconscious for a short amount of time.

Firefighters on scene reporting both children are conscious and alert after striking a parked vehicle in the driveway of the residence, with both victims suffering head injuries from the 4-wheeler rolling over.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 was pre-launched to land nearby.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Incident occurred in the private driveway of a residence – roadway is open. Trooper 7 landed in a nearby field.