New Prince George’s County Bill Would Criminalize Spectators at Illegal Street Takeovers

A new proposal in Prince George’s County could make it a crime not just to participate in illegal street racing and takeovers—but simply to show up and watch.

County Council Member Wanika B. Fisher has introduced legislation, CB-12-2026, aimed at cracking down on illegal car rallies by targeting spectators who fuel the events.

Under the proposed bill, individuals who knowingly attend illegal street races, takeovers, or high-speed exhibitions could face up to 60 days in jail and fines of up to $1,000.

Fisher said the measure is designed to address what she views as a key driver behind the gatherings: the crowds.

Currently, Maryland law already makes it a misdemeanor to participate in illegal racing or exhibition driving, with penalties that can include jail time and fines—especially if injuries occur.

In 2023, the state strengthened those laws by targeting “exhibition driving,” including burnouts, drifting, and other reckless stunts, however, officials say enforcement has been limited by the large crowds that gather at these events, often making it difficult for police to intervene.

Fisher’s proposal attempts to close that gap by holding spectators accountable, a strategy law enforcement officials say could help deter the events altogether.

Prince George’s County Police have voiced support for the legislation. A department spokesperson said illegal takeovers remain a growing concern, and Police Chief George Nader has indicated officers need stronger legal tools to address the issue.

Large gatherings tied to these events often involve blocked intersections, dangerous driving maneuvers, and increased risks for both participants and bystanders.

In addition to proposed legislation, the county has already taken steps to combat the problem.

Prince George’s County Crime Solvers is offering rewards of up to $500 for tips about illegal takeovers before they happen. Residents can submit anonymous information through the P3 Tips app, online, or by phone.

Fisher, a Democrat representing District 2 on the Prince George’s County Council, was elected in 2022 after previously serving in the Maryland House of Delegates. She has built her platform around public safety and criminal justice issues and is currently running for Prince George’s County State’s Attorney.